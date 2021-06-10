We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Black Knight, Inc.'s (NYSE:BKI) CEO Compensation

Despite strong share price growth of 40% for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 16 June 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Black Knight, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Black Knight, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$11b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$16m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 58% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$600k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. Hence, we can conclude that Anthony Jabbour is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Anthony Jabbour directly owns US$43m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$600k US$629k 4% Other US$15m US$9.5m 96% Total Compensation US$16m US$10m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. A high-salary is usually a no-brainer when it comes to attracting the best executives, but Black Knight paid Anthony Jabbour a nominal salary to the CEO over the past 12 months, instead focusing on non-salary compensation. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Black Knight, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:BKI CEO Compensation June 10th 2021

Over the last three years, Black Knight, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.7% per year. Its revenue is up 9.5% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Black Knight, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 40% over three years, Black Knight, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Black Knight primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Black Knight you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.