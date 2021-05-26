We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIIB) CEO Compensation

In the past three years, shareholders of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have seen a loss on their investment. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 02 June 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Michel Vounatsos Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Biogen Inc. has a market capitalization of US$41b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$19m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.5m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$18m. From this we gather that Michel Vounatsos is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Michel Vounatsos also holds US$15m worth of Biogen stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.5m US$1.4m 8% Other US$17m US$17m 92% Total Compensation US$19m US$18m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Biogen allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Biogen Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:BIIB CEO Compensation May 26th 2021

Over the past three years, Biogen Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 11% per year. It saw its revenue drop 13% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Biogen Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 7.1% over three years, some Biogen Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Biogen that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Biogen, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.