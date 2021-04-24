We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase ARC Document Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARC) CEO Compensation

CEO Suri Suriyakumar has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Suri Suriyakumar Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$96m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.4m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 19% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$800.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$481k. This suggests that Suri Suriyakumar is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Suri Suriyakumar directly owns US$8.1m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$800k US$800k 56% Other US$619k US$942k 44% Total Compensation US$1.4m US$1.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 23% of total compensation represents salary and 77% is other remuneration. ARC Document Solutions is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at ARC Document Solutions, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:ARC CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 100% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 24% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 3.2% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

