We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Compensation

Performance at Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been reasonably good and CEO Ivan Kaufman has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Ivan Kaufman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 30% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.0m. Hence, we can conclude that Ivan Kaufman is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Ivan Kaufman holds US$21m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 9% Other US$11m US$7.9m 91% Total Compensation US$12m US$8.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. Arbor Realty Trust sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:ABR CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 25% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 81% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for providing a total return of 151% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Arbor Realty Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

