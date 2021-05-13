We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Align Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Compensation

Under the guidance of CEO Joe Hogan, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 19 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Align Technology, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Align Technology, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$43b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$16m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 15% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$10m. This suggests that Joe Hogan is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Joe Hogan also holds US$80m worth of Align Technology stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.1m 8% Other US$14m US$17m 92% Total Compensation US$16m US$18m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Align Technology pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Align Technology, Inc.'s Growth

Align Technology, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 22% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Align Technology, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Align Technology, Inc. for providing a total return of 91% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Align Technology that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

