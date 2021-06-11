We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Addus HomeCare Corporation's (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Compensation

Under the guidance of CEO R. Allison, Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 16 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For R. Allison Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Addus HomeCare Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.7m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 86% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$726k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.5m. Hence, we can conclude that R. Allison is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, R. Allison directly owns US$5.5m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$726k US$620k 20% Other US$3.0m US$1.4m 80% Total Compensation US$3.7m US$2.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Addus HomeCare allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Addus HomeCare Corporation's Growth Numbers

Addus HomeCare Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 20% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Addus HomeCare Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 64% over three years, Addus HomeCare Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Addus HomeCare that investors should look into moving forward.

