We Think SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SolarEdge Technologies Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 SolarEdge Technologies had debt of US$620.9m, up from US$586.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$682.2m in cash, leading to a US$61.2m net cash position.

How Healthy Is SolarEdge Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SEDG Debt to Equity History December 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SolarEdge Technologies had liabilities of US$405.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.01b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$682.2m as well as receivables valued at US$416.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$316.3m.

Having regard to SolarEdge Technologies' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$16.5b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, SolarEdge Technologies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that SolarEdge Technologies saw its EBIT decline by 6.5% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SolarEdge Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. SolarEdge Technologies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, SolarEdge Technologies produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about SolarEdge Technologies's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$61.2m. So we are not troubled with SolarEdge Technologies's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with SolarEdge Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.