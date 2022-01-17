We Think SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does SMART Global Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at November 2021 SMART Global Holdings had debt of US$377.0m, up from US$197.6m in one year. However, it also had US$233.1m in cash, and so its net debt is US$143.9m.

NasdaqGS:SGH Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

A Look At SMART Global Holdings' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that SMART Global Holdings had liabilities of US$535.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$456.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$233.1m and US$361.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$397.2m.

This deficit isn't so bad because SMART Global Holdings is worth US$1.64b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt sitting at just 0.71 times EBITDA, SMART Global Holdings is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.5 times the interest expense over the last year. Better yet, SMART Global Holdings grew its EBIT by 202% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SMART Global Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, SMART Global Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

SMART Global Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think SMART Global Holdings's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that SMART Global Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

