We Think Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Skyworks Solutions's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2021, Skyworks Solutions had US$1.49b of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$2.97b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.49b net cash.

How Healthy Is Skyworks Solutions' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SWKS Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Skyworks Solutions had liabilities of US$578.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.91b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.97b as well as receivables valued at US$570.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$1.06b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Skyworks Solutions could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Skyworks Solutions boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Skyworks Solutions grew its EBIT by 72% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Skyworks Solutions's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Skyworks Solutions has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Skyworks Solutions produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 80% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Skyworks Solutions has US$1.49b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 72% over the last year. So we don't think Skyworks Solutions's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Skyworks Solutions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

