We Think Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Skyline Champion's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Skyline Champion had debt of US$65.1m at the end of April 2021, a reduction from US$111.2m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$262.6m in cash, so it actually has US$197.5m net cash.

A Look At Skyline Champion's Liabilities

NYSE:SKY Debt to Equity History May 31st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Skyline Champion had liabilities of US$263.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$85.6m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$262.6m and US$57.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$29.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Skyline Champion's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.87b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Skyline Champion also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Skyline Champion grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Skyline Champion can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Skyline Champion has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Skyline Champion actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Skyline Champion has US$197.5m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$146m, being 104% of its EBIT. So is Skyline Champion's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Skyline Champion you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

