We Think Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Shoe Carnival's (NASDAQ:SCVL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Shoe Carnival is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$190m ÷ (US$862m - US$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Shoe Carnival has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NasdaqGS:SCVL Return on Capital Employed August 19th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shoe Carnival compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shoe Carnival here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Shoe Carnival. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 84%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Shoe Carnival is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Shoe Carnival that you might find interesting.

