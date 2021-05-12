We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Quidel Corporation's (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Compensation

The performance at Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been quite strong recently and CEO Doug Bryant has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 18 May 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Doug Bryant Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Quidel Corporation has a market capitalization of US$5.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.2m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 72% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$778k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$6.5m. So it looks like Quidel compensates Doug Bryant in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Doug Bryant also holds US$57m worth of Quidel stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$778k US$634k 11% Other US$6.4m US$3.5m 89% Total Compensation US$7.2m US$4.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. Quidel pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Quidel Corporation's Growth

NasdaqGS:QDEL CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

Quidel Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 306% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 232%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Quidel Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 91% over three years, Quidel Corporation has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Quidel (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.