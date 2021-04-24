We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Lithia Motors, Inc.'s (NYSE:LAD) CEO Compensation

The performance at Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been quite strong recently and CEO Bryan DeBoer has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 29 April 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Bryan DeBoer Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Lithia Motors, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$10b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.3m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 13% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. So it looks like Lithia Motors compensates Bryan DeBoer in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Bryan DeBoer directly owns US$90m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 13% Other US$7.1m US$6.2m 87% Total Compensation US$8.3m US$7.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 16% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 84% of the pie. Lithia Motors sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Lithia Motors, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Lithia Motors, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 34% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Lithia Motors, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 316%, over three years, would leave most Lithia Motors, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Lithia Motors you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

