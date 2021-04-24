We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Compensation

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) recently and CEO Tim Walbert deserves a mention for their role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a market capitalization of US$21b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$22m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 56% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$20m. This suggests that Horizon Therapeutics remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Tim Walbert holds US$89m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 5% Other US$20m US$13m 95% Total Compensation US$22m US$14m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 29% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 71% is other remuneration. Horizon Therapeutics pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:HZNP CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 112% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 69% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 606% over three years, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Horizon Therapeutics that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.