We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) CEO Compensation

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) recently and CEO Dave Ricks deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 03 May 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Eli Lilly and Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Eli Lilly and Company has a market capitalization of US$172b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$24m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 11% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.5m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$20m. This suggests that Eli Lilly remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Dave Ricks also holds US$87m worth of Eli Lilly stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.5m US$1.4m 6% Other US$22m US$20m 94% Total Compensation US$24m US$21m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 29% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 71% of the pie. Eli Lilly pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Eli Lilly and Company's Growth

Eli Lilly and Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 72% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 9.9% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Eli Lilly and Company Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 143%, over three years, would leave most Eli Lilly and Company shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Eli Lilly that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: Eli Lilly is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

