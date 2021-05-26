We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.'s (NYSE:APAM) CEO Compensation

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Eric Colson has played in delivering the impressive results at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 02 June 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.5m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 29% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$500k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.9m. From this we gather that Eric Colson is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Eric Colson also holds US$6.3m worth of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$500k 7% Other US$7.0m US$5.3m 93% Total Compensation US$7.5m US$5.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.'s Growth

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 53% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 21%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 106%, over three years, would leave most Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Artisan Partners Asset Management that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

