We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Amgen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMGN) CEO Compensation

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) recently and CEO Bob Bradway deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 18 May 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Bob Bradway Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Amgen Inc. has a market capitalization of US$145b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$20m for the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.6m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$18m. So it looks like Amgen compensates Bob Bradway in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Bob Bradway holds US$139m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.6m US$1.6m 8% Other US$18m US$18m 92% Total Compensation US$20m US$20m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. In Amgen's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Amgen Inc.'s Growth

Amgen Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 58% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.0%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Amgen Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Amgen Inc. for providing a total return of 60% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Amgen that investors should look into moving forward.

