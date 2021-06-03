We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of First Financial Northwest, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Compensation Package

The results at First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Joe Kiley bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 09 June 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Joe Kiley Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$138m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$945k for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 40% over the year before. In particular, the salary of US$478.4k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$567k. Hence, we can conclude that Joe Kiley is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Joe Kiley directly owns US$399k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$478k US$464k 51% Other US$467k US$210k 49% Total Compensation US$945k US$674k 100%

On an industry level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. According to our research, First Financial Northwest has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at First Financial Northwest, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, First Financial Northwest, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.4% per year. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has First Financial Northwest, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 22% over three years, some First Financial Northwest, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

