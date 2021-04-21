We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of Elmira Savings Bank's (NASDAQ:ESBK) CEO Compensation Package

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has not performed well recently and CEO Tom Carr will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 27 April 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Tom Carr Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Elmira Savings Bank has a market capitalization of US$49m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$535k for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. In particular, the salary of US$399.5k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$523k. From this we gather that Tom Carr is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Tom Carr directly owns US$2.7m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$399k US$389k 75% Other US$135k US$158k 25% Total Compensation US$535k US$547k 100%

On an industry level, around 51% of total compensation represents salary and 49% is other remuneration. According to our research, Elmira Savings Bank has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Elmira Savings Bank's Growth

NasdaqCM:ESBK CEO Compensation April 21st 2021

Over the last three years, Elmira Savings Bank has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.4%.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Elmira Savings Bank Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 19% over three years, many shareholders in Elmira Savings Bank are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Elmira Savings Bank that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Elmira Savings Bank is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

