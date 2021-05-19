We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of Astronics Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATRO) CEO Compensation Package

The results at Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Peter Gundermann bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 25 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Peter Gundermann Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Astronics Corporation has a market capitalization of US$496m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.8m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 26% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$571k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.1m. This suggests that Peter Gundermann is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Peter Gundermann directly owns US$12m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$571k US$560k 21% Other US$2.2m US$3.2m 79% Total Compensation US$2.8m US$3.8m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. Astronics pays out 21% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Astronics Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:ATRO CEO Compensation May 19th 2021

Over the last three years, Astronics Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 78% per year. Its revenue is down 37% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Astronics Corporation Been A Good Investment?

The return of -47% over three years would not have pleased Astronics Corporation shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 1 warning sign for Astronics that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Astronics is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.