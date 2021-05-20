We Think Shareholders May Consider Being More Generous With First Capital, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FCAP) CEO Compensation Package

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 26 May 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Bill Harrod Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that First Capital, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$149m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$329k for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 16% compared to last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$240.8k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$574k. That is to say, Bill Harrod is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Bill Harrod also holds US$687k worth of First Capital stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$241k US$230k 73% Other US$88k US$162k 27% Total Compensation US$329k US$393k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. It's interesting to note that First Capital pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

First Capital, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqCM:FCAP CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

Over the past three years, First Capital, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 11% per year. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has First Capital, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

First Capital, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 28% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for First Capital that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: First Capital is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.