We Think Shareholders May Consider Being More Generous With Argan, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGX) CEO Compensation Package

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 24 June 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

Comparing Argan, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Argan, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$725m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.0m over the year to January 2021. That's a notable decrease of 23% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$225k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.3m. That is to say, Rainer Bosselmann is paid under the industry median. What's more, Rainer Bosselmann holds US$16m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$225k US$225k 22% Other US$803k US$1.1m 78% Total Compensation US$1.0m US$1.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Argan and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Argan, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:AGX CEO Compensation June 19th 2021

Argan, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 15% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 84%.

Investors would be a bit wary of companies that have lower EPS But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Argan, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 44%, over three years, would leave most Argan, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for Argan that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Argan is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

