We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For South Jersey Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:SJI) CEO For Now

As many shareholders of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 30 April 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing South Jersey Industries, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.2m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$794k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.0m. So it looks like South Jersey Industries compensates Mike Renna in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Mike Renna also holds US$3.6m worth of South Jersey Industries stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$794k US$764k 13% Other US$5.4m US$5.6m 87% Total Compensation US$6.2m US$6.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. In South Jersey Industries' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at South Jersey Industries, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

South Jersey Industries, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 72% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 5.3% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has South Jersey Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 8.7% for the shareholders, South Jersey Industries, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) in South Jersey Industries we think you should know about.

Important note: South Jersey Industries is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

