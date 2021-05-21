We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For PCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PCB) CEO For Now

As many shareholders of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing PCB Bancorp's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that PCB Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$252m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$550k for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 37% compared to last year. In particular, the salary of US$350.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$763k. This suggests that PCB Bancorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Henry Kim also holds US$2.8m worth of PCB Bancorp stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$350k US$350k 64% Other US$200k US$527k 36% Total Compensation US$550k US$877k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 43% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 57% of the pie. It's interesting to note that PCB Bancorp pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at PCB Bancorp's Growth Numbers

Earnings per share at PCB Bancorp are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit with slightly higher. It saw its revenue drop 2.6% over the last year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has PCB Bancorp Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 2.6% over three years, many shareholders in PCB Bancorp are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for PCB Bancorp (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

