We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For ONEOK, Inc.'s (NYSE:OKE) CEO For Now

In the past three years, the share price of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 26 May 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Terry Spencer Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that ONEOK, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$24b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$10m for the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 7.3% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$850k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. This suggests that ONEOK remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Terry Spencer also holds US$38m worth of ONEOK stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$850k US$825k 8% Other US$9.3m US$10m 92% Total Compensation US$10m US$11m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. In ONEOK's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

ONEOK, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:OKE CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

ONEOK, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 17% a year over the past three years. Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has ONEOK, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 0.6% over three years, some ONEOK, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for ONEOK (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: ONEOK is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

