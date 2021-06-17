We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Pay Rise For Clovis Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLVS) CEO For Now

Shareholders of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 23 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Patrick Mahaffy Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Clovis Oncology, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$618m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.2m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 53% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$721k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.2m. So it looks like Clovis Oncology compensates Patrick Mahaffy in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Patrick Mahaffy holds US$5.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$721k US$719k 22% Other US$2.5m US$6.2m 78% Total Compensation US$3.2m US$6.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. Clovis Oncology pays out 22% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Clovis Oncology, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Clovis Oncology, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 14% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.0%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Clovis Oncology, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -88% over three years, Clovis Oncology, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Clovis Oncology you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Important note: Clovis Oncology is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

