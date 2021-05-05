We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ:WLTW) CEO For Now

Performance at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been reasonably good and CEO John Haley has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 11 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a market capitalization of US$33b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$21m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 11% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.2m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company pays John Haley north of the industry median. Furthermore, John Haley directly owns US$33m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.2m 6% Other US$20m US$17m 94% Total Compensation US$21m US$19m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 18% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 82% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Willis Towers Watson allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company's Growth

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 50% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 3.1% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 80%, over three years, would leave most Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Willis Towers Watson you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

