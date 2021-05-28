We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Vector Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:VGR) CEO For Now

CEO Howard Lorber has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Vector Group Ltd.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Vector Group Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$2.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$16m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 35% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$3.4m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.2m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Vector Group Ltd. pays Howard Lorber north of the industry median. What's more, Howard Lorber holds US$72m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$3.4m US$3.3m 21% Other US$12m US$8.4m 79% Total Compensation US$16m US$12m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 28% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 72% of the pie. Vector Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Vector Group Ltd.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:VGR CEO Compensation May 28th 2021

Vector Group Ltd.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 11% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 11% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vector Group Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 10.0% over three years, Vector Group Ltd. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Vector Group (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

