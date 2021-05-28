We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Turtle Beach Corporation's (NASDAQ:HEAR) CEO For Now

CEO Juergen Stark has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 04 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Turtle Beach Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Turtle Beach Corporation has a market capitalization of US$516m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.3m for the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 3.6% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$550k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$502k. Hence, we can conclude that Juergen Stark is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Juergen Stark holds US$3.0m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$550k US$550k 24% Other US$1.7m US$1.6m 76% Total Compensation US$2.3m US$2.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 27% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 73% of the pie. Our data reveals that Turtle Beach allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Turtle Beach Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Turtle Beach Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 69% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 86%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Turtle Beach Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Turtle Beach Corporation for providing a total return of 73% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Turtle Beach that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Turtle Beach is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

