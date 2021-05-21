We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) CEO For Now

In the past three years, the share price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Jeremy Thigpen Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Transocean Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$2.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.5m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 35% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.0m. This suggests that Jeremy Thigpen is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Jeremy Thigpen holds US$4.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 15% Other US$5.5m US$8.9m 85% Total Compensation US$6.5m US$9.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 21% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 79% is other remuneration. In Transocean's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Transocean Ltd.'s Growth

Transocean Ltd.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 67% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 1.5%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Transocean Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -72% over three years, Transocean Ltd. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) in Transocean we think you should know about.

