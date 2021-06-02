We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For OneSpan Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSPN) CEO For Now

CEO Scott Clements has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 09 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing OneSpan Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, OneSpan Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.8m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 24% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$480k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.6m. This suggests that Scott Clements is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Scott Clements holds US$4.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$480k US$465k 13% Other US$3.3m US$2.6m 87% Total Compensation US$3.8m US$3.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. OneSpan pays out 13% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

OneSpan Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqCM:OSPN CEO Compensation June 2nd 2021

Over the past three years, OneSpan Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 61% per year. Its revenue is down 20% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has OneSpan Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 21% over three years, OneSpan Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

