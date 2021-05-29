We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OBCI) CEO For Now

Under the guidance of CEO Peter Dornau, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 04 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Peter Dornau Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$129m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$319k over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 8.4% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$208.1k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$245k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. pays Peter Dornau north of the industry median. What's more, Peter Dornau holds US$65m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$208k US$200k 65% Other US$111k US$95k 35% Total Compensation US$319k US$294k 100%

On an industry level, around 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. Ocean Bio-Chem pays out 65% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.'s Growth

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 59% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 48%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 279% over three years, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Ocean Bio-Chem that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

