We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CEO For Now

Under the guidance of CEO Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 22 April 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Alex Gorsky Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Johnson & Johnson has a market capitalization of US$422b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$30m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 17% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.7m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$20m. Hence, we can conclude that Alex Gorsky is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Alex Gorsky directly owns US$77m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.7m US$1.7m 6% Other US$28m US$24m 94% Total Compensation US$30m US$25m 100%

On an industry level, around 30% of total compensation represents salary and 70% is other remuneration. In Johnson & Johnson's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Johnson & Johnson's Growth Numbers

NYSE:JNJ CEO Compensation April 16th 2021

Over the past three years, Johnson & Johnson has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 126% per year. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.6%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Johnson & Johnson Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 36% over three years, Johnson & Johnson has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Johnson & Johnson that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.