We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Griffon Corporation's (NYSE:GFF) CEO For Now

Performance at Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has been reasonably good and CEO Ron Kramer has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 17 February 2022. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Griffon Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Griffon Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$20m over the year to September 2021. We note that's an increase of 22% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.6m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Griffon Corporation pays Ron Kramer north of the industry median. Moreover, Ron Kramer also holds US$59m worth of Griffon stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 6% Other US$19m US$15m 94% Total Compensation US$20m US$16m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 16% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 84% of the pie. Griffon pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

NYSE:GFF CEO Compensation February 11th 2022

Griffon Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Griffon Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 35% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Griffon Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 32% over three years, Griffon Corporation shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 2 warning signs for Griffon (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Important note: Griffon is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

