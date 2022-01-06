We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC) CEO For Now

CEO Barbara Smith has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 12 January 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Commercial Metals Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Commercial Metals Company has a market capitalization of US$4.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.1m for the year to August 2021. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.7m. Hence, we can conclude that Barbara Smith is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Barbara Smith also holds US$22m worth of Commercial Metals stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 12% Other US$8.0m US$8.0m 88% Total Compensation US$9.1m US$9.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 32% of total compensation represents salary and 68% is other remuneration. Commercial Metals pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Commercial Metals Company's Growth Numbers

Commercial Metals Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 43% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 23%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Commercial Metals Company Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Commercial Metals Company for providing a total return of 148% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) in Commercial Metals we think you should know about.

