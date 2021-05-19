We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) CEO For Now

Under the guidance of CEO Larry Fink, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Larry Fink Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, BlackRock, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$128b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$27m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 13% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.5m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. Hence, we can conclude that Larry Fink is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Larry Fink holds US$607m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 5% Other US$26m US$23m 95% Total Compensation US$27m US$24m 100%

On an industry level, around 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. In BlackRock's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

BlackRock, Inc.'s Growth

BlackRock, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 2.8% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 13% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the modest growth in EPS isn't bad, either. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has BlackRock, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with BlackRock, Inc. for providing a total return of 67% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for BlackRock that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

