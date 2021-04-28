We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Baxter International Inc.'s (NYSE:BAX) CEO For Now

Performance at Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has been reasonably good and CEO Joe Almeida has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Baxter International Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Baxter International Inc. has a market capitalization of US$44b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$16m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 14% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$10m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Baxter International Inc. pays Joe Almeida north of the industry median. Furthermore, Joe Almeida directly owns US$10m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 8% Other US$15m US$13m 92% Total Compensation US$16m US$14m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. Baxter International sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Baxter International Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:BAX CEO Compensation April 28th 2021

Over the past three years, Baxter International Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 25% per year. Its revenue is up 2.7% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Baxter International Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 28% over three years, Baxter International Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Baxter International that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.