We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Antares Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATRS) CEO For Now

Performance at Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been reasonably good and CEO Bob Apple has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 10 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Antares Pharma, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Antares Pharma, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$695m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.8m over the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 6.8% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$592k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.7m. Hence, we can conclude that Bob Apple is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Bob Apple directly owns US$6.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$592k US$572k 16% Other US$3.2m US$2.9m 84% Total Compensation US$3.8m US$3.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 28% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 72% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Antares Pharma allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Antares Pharma, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Antares Pharma, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 140% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 19% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Antares Pharma, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 53% over three years, Antares Pharma, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

