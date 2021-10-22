We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO For Now

Performance at A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has been reasonably good and CEO Greg Roberts has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 28 October 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Greg Roberts Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$756m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.0m over the year to June 2021. Notably, that's a decrease of 20% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$560k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$906k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. pays Greg Roberts north of the industry median. Moreover, Greg Roberts also holds US$690k worth of A-Mark Precious Metals stock directly under their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$560k US$560k 29% Other US$1.4m US$1.9m 71% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$2.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 30% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 70% of the pie. A-Mark Precious Metals is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:AMRK CEO Compensation October 22nd 2021

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 129% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 39%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. for providing a total return of 485% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 6 warning signs for A-Mark Precious Metals (4 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.