We Think Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Sanmina's Debt?

As you can see below, Sanmina had US$361.2m of debt at April 2021, down from US$1.04b a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$575.2m in cash, leading to a US$214.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Sanmina's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SANM Debt to Equity History June 29th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sanmina had liabilities of US$1.42b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$616.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$575.2m and US$1.46b worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Sanmina's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$2.54b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Sanmina boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Sanmina grew its EBIT by 25% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sanmina can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Sanmina may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Sanmina recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 83% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Sanmina's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$214.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 83% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$239m. So is Sanmina's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sanmina you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.