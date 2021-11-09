We Think Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Saga Communications Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Saga Communications had US$16.2m of debt, up from US$10.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$59.4m in cash, so it actually has US$43.1m net cash.

A Look At Saga Communications' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:SGA Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Saga Communications had liabilities of US$16.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$41.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$59.4m as well as receivables valued at US$16.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$17.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Saga Communications has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Saga Communications has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Saga Communications grew its EBIT by 367% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Saga Communications will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Saga Communications has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Saga Communications generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Saga Communications has net cash of US$43.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$10m, being 89% of its EBIT. So we don't think Saga Communications's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Saga Communications (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.