We Think Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Royal Gold's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Royal Gold had US$146.3m of debt, up from US$100.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$370.3m in cash, leading to a US$224.0m net cash position.

How Strong Is Royal Gold's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:RGLD Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Royal Gold had liabilities of US$62.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$250.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$370.3m and US$60.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$117.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Royal Gold's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$8.08b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Royal Gold has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Royal Gold has boosted its EBIT by 34%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Royal Gold can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Royal Gold has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Royal Gold actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Royal Gold has net cash of US$224.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$247m, being 119% of its EBIT. So we don't think Royal Gold's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Royal Gold's earnings per share history for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

