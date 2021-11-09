We Think Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Rocket Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2021, Rocket Pharmaceuticals had US$421m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$122m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.5 years from September 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:RCKT Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

Because Rocket Pharmaceuticals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 24%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Rocket Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$2.3b and burnt through US$122m last year, which is 5.4% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Rocket Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

