We Think Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$368m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$122m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 3.0 years of cash runway. Importantly, analysts think that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqGM:RYTM Debt to Equity History November 2nd 2021

Whilst it's great to see that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$309k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 7.5% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Rhythm Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' cash burn of US$122m is about 20% of its US$608m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

