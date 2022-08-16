We Think ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is ResMed's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, ResMed had US$775.2m of debt, up from US$655.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$273.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$501.5m.

How Strong Is ResMed's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that ResMed had liabilities of US$689.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.05b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$273.7m and US$601.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$859.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given ResMed has a humongous market capitalization of US$35.1b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, ResMed has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

ResMed has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.45. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 44.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, ResMed grew its EBIT by 9.0% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ResMed's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, ResMed produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 55% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that ResMed's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its net debt to EBITDA is also very heartening. It's also worth noting that ResMed is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the bigger picture, we think ResMed's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in ResMed, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

