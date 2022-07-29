We Think Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Repay Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Repay Holdings had debt of US$449.2m, up from US$427.3m in one year. However, it also had US$65.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$383.9m.

How Healthy Is Repay Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Repay Holdings had liabilities of US$83.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$657.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$65.3m in cash and US$34.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$640.9m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Repay Holdings is worth US$1.27b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Repay Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Repay Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 47%, to US$239m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Repay Holdings managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$40m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$21m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Repay Holdings insider transactions.

