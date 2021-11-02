We Think Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Repare Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2021, Repare Therapeutics had cash of US$301m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$69m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 4.4 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Easily Can Repare Therapeutics Raise Cash?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Repare Therapeutics' cash burn of US$69m is about 6.5% of its US$1.1b market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Repare Therapeutics' Cash Burn A Worry?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge Repare Therapeutics' cash burn. Having said that, we can say that its cash runway was a real positive. Overall, we think its cash burn seems perfectly reasonable, and we are not concerned by it. On another note, Repare Therapeutics has 6 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

