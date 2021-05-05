We Think Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Repare Therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Repare Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$334m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$8.3m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of December 2020. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Repare Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Repare Therapeutics has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$135k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Notably, its cash burn was actually down by 58% in the last year, which is a real positive in terms of resilience, but uninspiring when it comes to investment for growth. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Repare Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Repare Therapeutics' cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Repare Therapeutics' cash burn of US$8.3m is about 0.7% of its US$1.2b market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Repare Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Repare Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn reduction was very encouraging. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Repare Therapeutics (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

