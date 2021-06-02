We Think Rent-A-Center, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCII) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

The performance at Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been quite strong recently and CEO Mitch Fadel has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 08 June 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Rent-A-Center, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.2m over the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 6.4% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$998k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$8.1m. So it looks like Rent-A-Center compensates Mitch Fadel in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Mitch Fadel directly owns US$26m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$998k US$954k 11% Other US$8.2m US$7.7m 89% Total Compensation US$9.2m US$8.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. Rent-A-Center sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Rent-A-Center, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Rent-A-Center, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 69% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 18%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Rent-A-Center, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 580%, over three years, would leave most Rent-A-Center, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 5 warning signs for Rent-A-Center that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

