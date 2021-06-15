We Think RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RBC Bearings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that RBC Bearings had debt of US$16.1m at the end of April 2021, a reduction from US$23.0m over a year. But it also has US$241.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$225.2m net cash.

A Look At RBC Bearings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:ROLL Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, RBC Bearings had liabilities of US$88.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$116.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$241.3m in cash and US$116.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$153.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that RBC Bearings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, RBC Bearings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for RBC Bearings if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 23% cut to EBIT over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RBC Bearings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While RBC Bearings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, RBC Bearings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that RBC Bearings has net cash of US$225.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$141m, being 76% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with RBC Bearings's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for RBC Bearings that you should be aware of.

